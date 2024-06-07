The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on 6 June outlined measures it thinks the Federal Aviation Administration should take to prevent the type of near-disaster that occurred when two commercial jets almost collided at Austin-Bergstrom International airport in February 2023.

That event, which involved a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 and FedEx 767-300 Freighter, is among about a dozen near-misses at US airports in recent years. The events represent a troubling trend and have prompted regulators and safety experts to seek answers.

During a 6 June hearing in Washington, DC, the NTSB’s board agreed that an air traffic controller’s failure to know the position of the Southwest jet – which was taxing at the time – directly caused the Austin incident.

But the board cited numerous contributing factors, including Austin’s airport lacing technology used to track aircraft on the ground.

The Austin incident occurred on 4 February 2023 at about 06:40 local time and involved the FedEx jet executing a missed approach and overflying the Southwest 737, which was taking off.

Visibility at the airport that morning was only 0.25 miles (0.40km) due to fog, which kept the controller from seeing the Southwest jet as it taxied toward the runway for take-off, the NTSB says.

At the same time, the FedEx jet was on final approach.

The NTSB notes that the Southwest pilots requested take-off clearance when they were still 168m (550ft) from the runway threshold. The controller granted the request under the incorrect assumption that the 737 was already at the threshold and ready to go – a condition the NTSB calls “expectation bias”.

The controller experienced an “inaccurate mental model” of the 737’s location and a “lack of situational awareness”, and also failed to verify the jet’s position with its pilots, the board says.

ENGINE RUN UP

To make matters worse, after reaching the runway threshold, the Southwest pilots did not immediately take-off. Instead, without notifying the controller, they stopped the jet for 19sec to run up its engines, as required when using the anti-ice system.

By that time, the FedEx jet was 33sec from crossing the runway threshold.

The NTSB’s report says the Southwest pilots “should” have informed the controller that they intended to complete the engine run-up.

Finally, the Southwest 737 began its take-off roll.

“The separation between the two airplanes continue to decrease until the FedEx flight crew saw the outline of the Southwest [jet] through the fog and called for the performed go-around,” says Michael Hoff, the NTSB investigator leading the inquiry.

The aircraft came within 150-170ft of colliding.

“This incident could have been catastrophic if not for the heroic actions of the FedEx crew,” says NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy. “I do believe that the excellent communications between [the pilots] really saved the lives of 138 people.”

The FedEx jet circled before landing safely at Austin. The Southwest’s pilots took off and completed their flight to Cancun.

The NTSB insists the incident would have been avoided if Austin had “surface surveillance technology”, which shows controllers the location of aircraft on the ground. The NTSB in 1991 first recommended airports have such systems.

The NTSB board on 6 June approved recommendations aimed at preventing such incidents. It urges the FAA to install ground-surveillance technology at all US airports that accommodate large commercial aircraft. It also recommends more training for controllers and that pilots notify controllers when needing extra time on the runway before take-off.

The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment but has been installing surface-surveillance technology at more US airports, with plans for Austin to have the technology by July.

The NTSB is investigating about one dozen recent close calls at US airports, including a January 2023 event at New York’s John F Kennedy International airport and a runway mishap at Ronald Reagan Washington National airport days ago.

On 4 June, the NTSB said surface-surveillance technology prevented the JFK incident from being a disaster. That event involved pilots of an American Airlines 777 mistakenly – due to being distracted – taxing across a runway on which a Delta Air Lines 737 was taking off. Controllers ordered to the 737 pilots to abort their take-off after receiving a warning from a ground-surveillance system.

The FAA has reported 23 serious runway incursions in 2023 – up from 16 in 2022 – and seven this year, NTSB chair Homendy says. “We are trending in the wrong direction.”