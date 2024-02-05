One of Aeroflot Group carrier Rossiya’s Yakovlev Superjet 100s has suffered an excursion after landing at Saransk airport.

Rossiya is part of Aeroflot Group and the twinjet had been operating flight SU6165 from Moscow Sheremetyevo on 5 February.

Saransk is some 500km east of the Russian capital.

According to preliminary indications from the Volga transport prosecutor’s office, the aircraft “rolled off the runway”.

None of the 87 passengers and crew members was injured, it adds.

The office states that transport prosecutors will “check the circumstances” of the incident and take any necessary measures.

Unconfirmed information indicates the aircraft involved is RA-89113 which landed in darkness on runway 20.

Meteorological information for Saransk at the time shows freezing conditions and snow.

Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia has recently urged carriers to exercise greater caution after a series of runway excursions during the winter season.