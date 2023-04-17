SmartKargo
SmartKargo delivers advanced digital technology to facilitate the efficient digital transformation of an airline’s cargo business. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology and e-commerce, SmartKargo empowers airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery, as recently featured in Forbes. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (in what The New York Times called “the most innovative square mile on the planet”), with key offices in India, Philippines, Brazil, and Canada.
Opportunity in the Air
The promise of e-commerce shipping for airlines
Build a new airline revenue engine with ecommerce shipping solution
“Just as airline ticketing technology evolved almost two decades ago, enabling a direct connection between the passenger and the airline’s distribution networks, SmartKargo technology now provides a similar business solution for the airline cargo business. The transactional solution connects directly with an online retailer at the e-commerce shopping cart to ...