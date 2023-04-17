SmartKargo

SmartKargo delivers advanced digital technology to facilitate the efficient digital transformation of an airline’s cargo business. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology and e-commerce, SmartKargo empowers airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery, as recently featured in Forbes. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (in what The New York Times called “the most innovative square mile on the planet”), with key offices in India, Philippines, Brazil, and Canada.