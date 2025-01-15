Ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Frontier Airlines is continuing along the “premiumisation” pathway by rolling out free seat upgrades for its highest-tier loyalty programme members.

The change comes as part of broad strategy to lure more higher-paying customers – a break from Frontier’s recent business model as a bare-bones discounter with minimal upgrade options – which the carrier is calling “The New Frontier”.

The Denver-based carrier said on 15 January that free seat upgrades for Elite Status members is ”the first of several exciting innovations coming in 2025”.

Notably, Frontier disclosed last month plans to roll out first-class seats this year.

”Starting today, eligible Elite Status members can upgrade to both premium seating and UpFront Plus, featuring guaranteed open middle seats,” Frontier says. “Later this year, upgrades to the all-new first class seating will also become available.”

Under the new premium-seating strategy, Elite Status members will be eligible for upgrades 12h before flights depart.

Discounters have been under pressure to make changes as the US domestic market has been flooded with inexpensive airline seats, particularly to warm-weather vacation destinations. Major carriers have fine-tuned low-cost products of their own while also benefiting from more-lucrative business- and first-class seating segments, running away with the majority of the sector’s profits.

Frontier, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and even Southwest Airlines have all realigned their networks and introduced significant cost-structure changes in response to shifting market dynamics.

In May, Frontier said it was breaking from the ULCC model by introducing “transparent pricing” and eliminating most change and cancellation fees.

Frontier’s most-basic fare option remains in the ULCC mold; passengers purchasing those tickets must pay fees to check bags and choose seats.