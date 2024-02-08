Global Crossing Airlines is searching for a new chief executive after the resignation of founding CEO Ed Wegel.

The South Florida-based company, which operates under the brand GlobalX, disclosed Wegel’s departure on 5 February, adding that he will remain on the comany’s board of directors.

Wegel and the board ”have agreed that Mr Wegel will resign his duties, rights and obligations as an officer and chairman and CEO of the company, effective immediately”, the airline says.

”It has been a great privilege for me to have helped build GlobalX over the last four years,” Wegel says. “As I step down from day-to-day operations, I look forward to working with the board in the future… to help continue the growth and development of the airline.”

GlobalX’s long-time chief financial officer Ryan Goepel has been appointed the company’s president. ”In collaboration with Ed Wegel, Ryan spent the past four years creating and building GlobalX, taking the lead role in all finance, fund-raising, aircraft acquisition and sales initiatives,” the company says.

Meanwhile, Chris Jamroz becomes executive chairman, having previously served as board advisor and later board director for GlobalX. Jamroz’s experience includes leading cargo carrier USA Jet Airlines and overseeing operations at Ameriflight.

GlobalX launched its first commercial flights in August 2021 and has rapidly expanded both passenger and cargo operations. It currently operates 16 Airbus A320-family aircraft and two Boeing 737s.

The carrier is planning to launch in April a new freighter operation in Latin America called GlobalX Colombia.

In late November, GlobalX launched another subsidiary, UrbanX, to serve as the customer-facing brand for a planned fleet of air taxis being developed by fellow Florida start-up Eve Air Mobility.

GlobalX will report its full-year financial results for 2023 during a conference call on 6 March.