JetBlue Airways is planning to open its first-ever airport lounges in New York and Boston as part of its plan to attract more business travellers and boost revenue.

The New York-based carrier disclosed on 19 September that it will open a 743sq m (8,000sq ft) lounge at New York’s John F Kennedy International airport in late 2025, followed by another 1,022sq m lounge at Boston Logan International airport shortly thereafter.

The carrier is amid rolling out its “JetForward” strategy, a sweeping plan to return to consistent profitability that includes changes to “meet the growing demand for premium offerings”.

”Customers have asked for a JetBlue lounge for years and we can’t wait to unveil our take in New York and Boston,” say Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “Lounges have become an essential offering for the growing numbers of customers seeking premium experiences, and JetBlue’s lounges will further boost the value of our TrueBlue loyalty programme.”

JetBlue’s lounges will be reserved primarily for loyalty programme members and holders of the airline’s branded credit cards. Customers flying transatlantic on JetBlue’s “Mint” products will have access to the lounges, as well.

The carrier’s JetForward plan encompasses operational improvements, network changes, product investments and various cost-saving measures. If executed as envisioned, the plan will boost JetBlue’s operating profits by an estimated $800-$900 by 2027.

JetBlue’s introduction of airport lounges comes amid a broad shift toward business travellers among US domestic carriers.

Ultra-low-cost carriers Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines are introducing more seating options, Southwest Airlines is abandoning single-class cabins and Alaska Airlines plans to add more than 1,000 first and premium-economy seats across about 220 aircraft in its fleet on Boeing 737s.