Chinese aerospace firm Air White Whale has assembled its first unmanned cargo aircraft – also the world’s largest – as it works towards eventual certification and delivery in 2026.

The first W5000 rolled off the company’s production line in the eastern Chinese city of Changzhou on 18 October.

According to Air White Whale, the aircraft has a payload of 5t, with a maximum take-off weight of 10.8t. The W5000 – numbered as such for its payload – can operate at a maximum range of 2,600km, with a cruising speed of up to 284kts (526kmh).

It features a high-wing design and is powered by two turboprop engines. Air White Whale does not list the engine type on its website, but media reports suggest the aircraft has two AEP-100 engines from state-owned Aero Engine Corporation of China.

“[The W5000] is compatible with standard cargo pallets, adapts to various loading and unloading methods, and can take off and land at general aviation airports and civil aviation airports,” Air White Whale states.

It touts its aircraft as a “solution” for the needs of the current cargo sector, noting that the unmanned nature of the W5000 reduces manpower requirements. According to Air White Whale, one pilot can monitor up to five unmanned aircraft at a time.

The company has submitted certification documents to Chinese regulators and expects to deliver its first aircraft in the second half of 2026.

Air White Whale has not named a launch customer, but the unveiling ceremony on 18 October was attended by several government officials, as well as executives from cargo and logistics firms like JD.com, China Eastern Airlines Logistics, as well as China Post.

Founded in 2021, Air White Whale is backed by the state-linked Changzhou High-tech Jinlong investment firm. Its management board comprises former executives from Comac, Airbus China and GE Aviation.