A Chinese start-up will conduct research into a “suborbital airliner” powered by a ramrotor detonation engine.

Beijing-based Lingkong Tianxing Technology aims to conduct a test flight with its “Soaring Monkey” demonstrator in 2026, according to the official China Daily newspaper, quoting a company briefing.

The Soaring Monkey demonstrator will be 7m (22ft) long and weigh 1,500kg (3,306lb).

A ramrotor detonation engine will power the aircraft. The engine combines a rotor detonation engine, rotary compressor, and ramjet technology.

Such an engine would use supersonic detonation waves in an annular chamber to achieve highly efficient combustion, with a rotor aiding in fuel-air mixing, compression, and thrust optimisation.

The design could offer compact, high-performance propulsion for aerospace applications.

The company’s engine is designated Jindou-400S. Lingkong Tianxing says that it will weigh just 100kg and be able to produce thrust of 899lb (4kN).

The company estimates that the Soaring Monkey will be able to reach a speed of Mach 4.2, flying at the edge of space. The aircraft will be boosted to its cruising altitude of around 65,000ft by a rocket.

Should work with Soaring Monkey go well, it could see Lingkong Tainxing develop an airliner designated Monkey King – named after a mythical Chinese character – that could be used for high-speed intercontinental flights.

The company envisages Monkey King reducing a 10h flight to just 2h.