Cargo specialist Challenge Group is intending to be the first European operator of converted Boeing 777-300ER freighters, through the company’s Maltese operation.

Challenge Group has disclosed that it will lease another pair of the twinjets – designated as the 777-300ERSF – through an agreement with Irish-based lessor AerCap.

The 777-300ERSF is a modification developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, originally under a co-operation with US lessor GECAS before its absorption by AerCap.

Challenge Group has operations in Israel, as well as in Belgium and Malta, with dedicated fleets at each.

It recently revealed that it was expanding its Belgian division with another 747-400 freighter, bringing the group’s overall cargo fleet to 10 aircraft – comprising six 747s and four 767s.

Challenge Group chief Yossi Shoukroun says the leasing of the 777-300ERSFs, which will be placed on the Maltese registry, is a “historic moment” for the company.

“These aircraft, with their unparalleled capabilities, will enable us to meet the growing demands of global trade and reinforce our position as a key enabler in the supply chain,” he adds.

Challenge Group’s Maltese fleet currently comprises three converted 767-300ER freighters.

Israel Aerospace Industries first flew the converted 777-300ERSF, which is powered by GE Aerospace GE90 engines, in March 2023.