French airframer Daher saw deliveries rise by almost 11% across its TBM and Kodiak product lines in 2024, while also booking 100 new orders for the turboprop types.

In total, Daher shipped 82 aircraft: 56 TBM 960s – 40 to customers in the USA alone – 11 Kodiak 900s and 15 Kodiak 100 Series IIIs.

In 2023, Daher handed over a combined 74 aircraft: 56 TBM 510/560s and 18 Kodiak 100/900s. Orders also stood at 100 units for the year.

Daher launched the Kodiak 900 – a larger variant of the short take-off and landing type – in 2022, with deliveries of the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-140A-powered single commencing the following year.

Daher acquired the Kodiak line of utility turboprops following its 2019 purchase of US airframer Quest Aircraft.

As of December 31, a total of 365 Kodiak and 1,243 TBM aircraft had been delivered, with the global fleet accumulating nearly three million flight hours.