GE Aerospace is investing $11 million to revamp its engine MRO facilities in Singapore into a “smart factory”, incorporating advanced technologies such as automation and digitalisation.

The firm will also expand the site’s additive manufacturing capabilities to supply GE’s family of commercial engines, starting with the GEnx, followed by the Leap powerplants produced by the CFM International joint venture.

Under the modernisation, GE will introduce automated inspection systems, as well as digitalisation – including robotics, cloud systems and data analytics – to its Seletar Aerospace Park facility, before rolling these out to its two other sites in Singapore.

GE Aerospace president of commercial engines and services Russell Stokes says: “This facility will support the [Singapore] government’s broader economic goal of job creation while driving our innovation and competitiveness in the global MRO market to a new level.”

Singapore Economic Development Board executive vice-president Tan Kong Hwee adds: “GE Aerospace’s Smart Factory is a good example of how Singapore is partnering with aerospace companies to drive the development and introduction of advanced MRO technologies.

”It validates Singapore’s strength in innovation that helps maintain our competitive edge as a global node for aerospace manufacturing and MRO.”