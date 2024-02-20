Czech Republic-based manufacturer Let Aircraft Industries is showing its L-410NG at the Singapore air show for the first time, pitching the twin-turboprop for parapublic missions.

The updated version of the legacy type features a Garmin G3000 glass cockpit similar to those found in private jets, and is powered by two GE Aerospace H8-200s.

L-410 NG at the Singapore air show

Source: Greg Waldron/FlightGlobal

LET says that the L-410NG is well suited to parapublic work in Southeast Asia

Let test pilot Roman Mikel says the aircraft is particularly well suited to maritime surveillance or search and resuce missions and points to its low approach speed of 80kt (148km/h).

Other potential missions include smuggling prevention, immigration monitoring, and environmental surveillance. The stop at the Singapore show is part of a broader tour in the region. 

In a passenger configuration, the L-410NG can seat 19 people, plus two pilots.

Let is owned by Czech Republic group Omnipol, which bought the company from Russia’s UGMK in 2022.

