Czech Republic-based manufacturer Let Aircraft Industries is showing its L-410NG at the Singapore air show for the first time, pitching the twin-turboprop for parapublic missions.

The updated version of the legacy type features a Garmin G3000 glass cockpit similar to those found in private jets, and is powered by two GE Aerospace H8-200s.

Let test pilot Roman Mikel says the aircraft is particularly well suited to maritime surveillance or search and resuce missions and points to its low approach speed of 80kt (148km/h).

Other potential missions include smuggling prevention, immigration monitoring, and environmental surveillance. The stop at the Singapore show is part of a broader tour in the region.

In a passenger configuration, the L-410NG can seat 19 people, plus two pilots.

Let is owned by Czech Republic group Omnipol, which bought the company from Russia’s UGMK in 2022.