Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has revised its earning guidance for its aircraft, defence and space unit, after it saw its order intake hit an all-time high on the back of government-led defence projects.

For the year to 31 March, MHI now forecasts an operating profit of Y60 billion ($404.5 million) for the unit, up from Y50 billion in earlier forecasts.

It comes as the aircraft, defence and space unit posted a nine-month profit of Y53.6 billion, a 51% jump year on year.

Revenue for the nine months to 31 December 2023 rose about 22% year on year, led by an uptick in commercial aviation activities as markets recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The defence systems business saw a five-fold increase in order intake for the nine-month period, as it booked several stand-off defence and other large projects from Japan’s defence ministry. The commercial aviation business, meanwhile, also saw an uptick in order intake and deliveries. During the October-December period, it delivered 23 shipsets across Boeing’s 777 and 787 programmes, up from 15 in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, MHI’s aero-engines business saw a 39% rise in revenue to almost Y115 billion for the nine-month period, along with a 44% rise in order intake.

Still, the company states ongoing technical issues with Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G engine – a programme in which MHI is a partner of – led to the booking of one-time expenses, which in turn led to a decrease in aero-engines profitability. No profit figure was disclosed for the aero-engines business, nor was the one-time cost quantified.

On 11 September, P&W parent RTX said that around 600-700 engines, which power the Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, must be removed and inspected between now and 2026 for defective high-pressure turbine and compressor discs.