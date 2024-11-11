US manufacturer Parker Aerospace has developed a new carbon brake and wheel option for Airbus A321neos being assembled from 2026.

The company says the NuCarb product will be certified up to the highest maximum take-off weight of the A321neo family – although it is not yet available for the long-range A321XLR.

It states that the system – comprising a “new technology” utilising “NuCarb carbon” – will provide a “reliable, safe and cost-efficient” option for operators.

The equipment will also be made available for retrofit to in-service aircraft.

Parker Aerospace says that, while its braking systems division had a product for the A321neo, it did not include the NuCarb technology.

It adds that it is “currently working to secure a launch operator” for the equipment, which is manufactured at the company’s Danville facility in Kentucky.