UK drone developer and operator Windracers has begun trials of its Ultra autonomous cargo platform on flights linking several of the Orkney Isles off the north coast of Scotland.

Scheduled to run for 90 days, the tests will link the islands of Eday, Westray and North Ronaldsay, potentially offering a more reliable delivery service to residents.

Windracers will integrate its flight schedule with the existing logistics network for Orkney, including Aberdeen-headquartered Highlands and Islands specialist Streamline Shipping Group.

In addition, the pair will collaborate later this year on a separate project to link Orkney and the more northerly Shetland Isles.

The Ultra will operate in segregated airspace, with the Civil Aviation Authority allowing it to fly autonomously within several temporary danger areas for the 90-day period.

In the longer term, the company is looking towards non-segregated operations with the establishment of Transponder Mandatory Zones – designated volumes of airspace requiring aircraft to be fitted with a Mode S transponder – “which would enable the system to see, and be seen by, other air traffic”, says Windracers.

“We are delighted to have secured regulatory approval to operate our low-cost platform in UK airspace for this scheduled service trial,” says Simon Muderack, Windracers chief executive.

“We have worked extensively with the CAA and we see a clear pathway to operating a full commercial service in Orkney.”

The trial is part of the Sustainable Aviation Test Environment (SATE) programme and is part-funded by the UK Research and Innovation Future Flight Challenge programme.

Windracers in 2021 ran previous drone delivery trials in Orkney in partnership with the Royal Mail.

Featuring a 10m (32ft) wingspan, the twin-boom Ultra can carry a 100kg (220lb) payload up to 540nm (1,000km) and is able to take off, fly and land without the need of a remote pilot thanks to its autonomous flight-control system.