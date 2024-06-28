The government of Gotland is to collaborate with electric aircraft manufacturers Elfly Group and Heart Aerospace to achieve a goal of starting zero-emission commercial flights to the Swedish island by 2027.

Gotland, located in the Baltic Sea off Sweden’s east coast, has a 61,000-strong permanent population but sees a large influx of tourists during the summer months. It is entirely dependent on aircraft and ferries for its transport needs but is seeking more sustainable solutions for the future.

Region Gotland’s aim is to have “at least one operator flying commercially with electric aircraft to and from Gotland by 2027”.

Working with the two airframers, Region Gotland “will explore operational needs, technical requirements, ground infrastructure and maintenance as well as business models” for electric aircraft.

Covered by letters of intent, the agreements do not “entail any payments or commitments for future payments”, Region Gotland stresses.

Norway-based Elfly is developing an electric seaplane called Noemi capable of carrying up to 13 passengers, while Swedish firm Heart is working on the ES-30, a hybrid-electric 30-seat airliner. Service entry in both cases is expected towards the end of the decade.

The two developers are targeting all-electric range of 108nm (200km) for their aircraft, which should allow them to serve the Swedish capital Stockholm from Visby, Gotland’s biggest town.

Visby airport has been working on electrification initiatives for some time, inaugurating initial aircraft charging infrastructure in 2021.

Region Gotland has also developed a 15-step roadmap for the introduction of electric aircraft.