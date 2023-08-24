Ultra-fast aircraft developer Boom Supersonic has received an airworthiness certificate for its XB-1 demonstrator jet from the Federal Aviation Administration, clearing a hurdle to getting the test aircraft airborne.

The company on 24 August said it received on 11 August “an experimental airworthiness certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration following a detailed aircraft inspection”.

Boom does not estimate when it expects to complete the jet’s first flight, which has already been delayed. When Boom rolled out the XB-1 demonstrator in October 2020, it said the aircraft would make first flight in 2021.

“The team is making significant progress toward the first flight, and the aircraft will tell us when it’s ready to fly,” Boom says on 24 August.

The company developed the triple GE Aerospace J85-powered XB-1 to help evaluate design features and other technologies to inform its development of a conceptual supersonic airliner called Overture.

Boom says it made design changes to XB-1 since revealing it in 2020.

“Rigorous testing of all of XB-1’s internal subsystems has been completed. Upgraded landing gear and supersonic engine intakes were also installed on XB-1, both of which increase performance and safety,” it says. The “world’s first independently developed supersonic jet progresses towards first flight”.

Earlier this year, Boom says, it moved XB-1 from a hangar at Centennial airport near Denver to the Mojave Air & Space Port in California’s Mojave desert, from where it plans to conduct test flights.

“The aircraft has undergone extensive ground testing since arriving, including taxi testing this week,” Boom says.

The FAA did not immediately comment about issuing a certificate for XB-1.

Boom says it has also “secured letters of authorisation” allowing its chief test pilot Bill Shoemaker and test pilot Tristan Brandenburg to fly the jet. Those pilots have “completed hundreds of hours in the simulator for aircraft evaluation, operations development training and human-factors assessments”, Boom says.

The company adds that it has received authorisations to operate XB-1 over the Mojave Desert.

The aircraft has a modified delta wing and a fuselage made from carbon fibre and titanium. Its three J85s produce a combined 12,300lb (54.7kN) of thrust.

“Across its development, XB-1 has validated Boom’s approach to airplane design and enabled engineers to leverage advanced tools like computational fluid dynamics, which are critical components of Overture’s development,” Boom says.

Overture is to be a 64-to-80 passenger airliner capable of travelling at Mach 1.7 and of having 4,250nm (7,871km) of range.

Numerous companies have signalled an intent to acquire Overture, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines and United Airlines.

Still, some details about the project remain unclear – notably those related to Overture’s powerplant.

Previously, Rolls-Royce had helped Boom with engine design studies, but the UK company said in 2022 it was ceasing that work. Other major engine manufacturers have also expressed disinterest in the project.

In December 2022, Boom revealed it had partnered with several firms to develop Symphony, a 35,000lb-thrust, air-cooled single-stage turbine with a 1.83m (72in)-wide fan.

Those partners include Florida Turbine Technologies, a division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions that will assist with engine design, StandardAero, which is helping with maintenance support, and GE Aerospace, which is providing additive-manufacturing consulting assistance.

Boom has said construction has started of a new facility in Greensboro, North Carolina where it intends to manufacture Overture.