Bombardier has disclosed that charter aircraft operator NetJets was the customer behind an order for 12 Challenger 3500 business jets landed by Bombardier last year.

The Montreal-based aircraft manufacturer had disclosed the 12 orders, but not the customer, in December.

On 1 May Bombardier says the buyer is Columbus-based NetJets, a fractional aircraft ownership company and subsidiary Berkshire Hathaway.

As part of the agreement, NetJets also secured options to purchase another 232 of the midsize Challenger 3500s, Bombardier says.

It values the 12 orders at $326 million but says the deal’s value could top $6 billion if NetJets executes all options.

Bombardier expects to begin delivering the Challengers to NetJets in the second half of 2025.

NetJets already operates a sizeable fleet of Bombardier business jets, including 75 Challenger 350s (an earlier version of the 3500), 44 Challenger 650s, 12 Global 5000s, 10 Global 5500s, 23 Global 6000s and 10 Global 7500s, according to fleet data provider Cirium. NetJets also operates Embraer Phenom 300s and Cessna Citations.

Bombardier in 2021 introduced the Challenger 3500 as successor to the Challenger 350. Both types are derivatives of the original Challenger 300.

The 3500’s updates include a refreshed interior, a reduced cabin-pressure altitude and an auto-throttle system.