Asia-Pacific carriers expect 2024 ended on a “positive note”, according to the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), with international travel demand already past pre-pandemic levels.

However, association director general Subhas Menon has warned of “uncertainty about the global economy and supply chain disruptions” as challenges facing the region’s operators.

Menon says: “Asia-Pacific airlines remain well-poised to navigate these challenges whilst maintaining the highest safety and service standards.” The issue of supply chain disruption was a prominent talking point at the AAPA’s Assembly of Presidents in 2024, where airline CEOs detailed the challenges they faced.

AAPA’s traffic data for November shows the region’s airlines carried 31 million passengers in the month, a year-on-year increase of nearly 20%, led by strong long-haul travel demand.

Revenue passenger kilometres in November were up about 22%, outpacing a 17.6% increase in capacity, notes AAPA.

Menon adds: “Asia-Pacific airlines have led growth in international travel markets this year, benefitting from strong demand for both business and leisure travel.”

As for cargo, the association reported a 10.5% increase in freight-tonne kilometres, led by “sustained e-commerce demand”, as well as a “front-loading” of export orders ahead of an expected hike in US tariffs.