Air Cote d’Ivoire is seeking $170 million in financing to cover a pair of Airbus A330neos, for which the carrier signed nearly two years ago.

The airline ordered the A330-900s, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, in September 2022.

It states in a document to bidders, detailing the financing requirement, that the twinjets will be delivered in December this year and April 2025.

The carrier is requesting financing – from “reliable banks or financial institutions with technical and financial capabilities” – of $85 million for each A330neo, over a minimum period of 10 years.

Air Cote d’Ivoire says it has completed almost all of the pre-delivery payments, an equity contribution by the company, and the financing will cover the balance upon delivery.

It states that Airbus has already formally contacted export-credit agencies if support from such is necessary.

Air Cote d’Ivoire has issued an offer deadline of 12 September. It is aiming for first disbursement of funds to take place in early December 2024.

It states that, having stabilised the operation of its regional network and built a hub at Abidjan, it will “very soon” launch intercontinental flights with the A330neos.