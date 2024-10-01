Indian low-cost carriers Air India Express and AIX Connect have completed their merger, a key milestone in the reorganisation of the Air India Group.

Following a merger process that took less than one year, the combined carrier will operate under the Air India Express name with the airline code IX, says Air India. AIX Connect formerly operated as AirAsia India.

The merged carrier has received an updated Air Operator Certificate from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

“The successful integration and merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express is commendable and serves as a benchmark for airline mergers,” says DGCA director general Vikram Dutt.

“India’s rapid evolution into the world’s third largest aviation market calls for a robust regulatory regime. Accomplishing this milestone given the complexities involved, is testimony to the efforts put in by teams from both the DGCA and the operator.”

The consolidation of the Air India Group will see four carriers combined to form two under the group’s five-year Vihaan.AI restructuring programme.

Air India Express will target the low-cost market, while the premium market will be addressed by folding Vistara into Air India.

Air India Express’s fleet stands at 88 aircraft, and Air India expects this to reacg 100 by the end of the current financial year on 31 March 2025.

The Air India-Vistara merger is also moving ahead. In late August, Vistara announced that it will operate as part of Air India from 11 November.

“The integration of AIX Connect with Air India Express is an important milestone in Air India’s Vihaan.ai transformation journey,” says Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson.

“The merged entity will cater to the growing demand for air travel around India and in the region, especially amongst the country’s aspirational youth looking for fresh and more appealing value products. This merger will be followed by the merger of Vistara into Air India on 12 November. We look forward to working with the guidance of DGCA to conclude it seamlessly.”