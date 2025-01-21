Air New Zealand is to boost its senior leadership team with the appointment of a chief safety and risk officer, as well as a chief commercial officer.

The moves, announced 21 January, follow a series of high-profile departures from the airline’s management team, as it manages ongoing supply chain and travel demand challenges.

To lead its commercial business, Air New Zealand has picked former Qantas executive Scott Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, who joins the airline in the second half of the year, spent 10 years at Qantas and is currently its executive manager of digital and direct customer experience.

During his time at the Australian carrier, he has “led a number of a major commercial initiatives focused on growing revenue, enhancing distribution capabilities, and strengthening Qantas’ loyalty programme”, says Air New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the airline will promote veteran Nathan McGraw to the role of chief safety and risk officer. McGraw, who has been with Air New Zealand for nearly 20 years, will assume the role on 31 March.

A trained ATR pilot, McGraw is currently the airline’s general manager for integrated planning. He has also held leadership positions in flight operations and safety roles in the carrier.

McGraw will replace outgoing safety chief David Morgan, who returns to the flightdeck after stepping down in early 2025.