Malaysian airlines have confirmed plans for jet operations from Kuala Lumpur’s Subang international airport, with domestic operations to commence in August.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Scoot and Indonesian low-cost carrier TransNusa have thrown their hats in the ring as the first two international operators to Subang.

The flurry of network announcements comes as the airport – located near the city – undertakes a revitalisation programme that sees the return of jet operations.

The Subang Airport Regeneration Plan, first announced by Malaysian authorities in 2023, envisages a “complete aviation ecosystem” comprising general business aircraft operations, aerospace activities such as MRO, and a city airport with regional commercial flights.

Subang was the city’s main gateway until 1998, when the larger Kuala Lumpur international airport (KLIA) – located further south from the city – began operations.

AirAsia, which began operations from Subang in 2001 but later moved to KLIA, confirmed plans to fly between the airport and the east Malaysian cities of Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, with twice-daily flights to start on 30 August.

AirAsia Malaysia managing director Fareh Mazputra notes the airport’s location “offers an optimal travel experience for guests”. He adds: “We are eagerly anticipating the addition of more routes from Subang, especially international ones, which are currently in the planning stages and subject to regulatory approval.”

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines sister unit Firefly says it will begin deploying its Boeing 737-800s on domestic flights to Penang and Kota Kinabalu. The airline already operates ATR 72s from Subang to local destinations and Singapore’s Seletar airport.

Batik Air Malaysia, which formerly had turboprop operations from the airport, says it will resume 737 flights to Penang from 1 August.

Airline chief Chandran Rama Murthy says: “Looking ahead, Batik Air is excited to introduce more destinations from Subang, with plans to fly to Kota Bharu and soon to Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, further expanding our network and providing passengers with even more travel options.”

Singapore-based low-cost operator Scoot, meanwhile, says it will begin daily flights from Singapore starting 1 September. The new flight means Scoot now flies to Kuala Lumpur’s two airports.

TransNusa will also launch operations between Jakarta and Subang on 1 August, deploying its Airbus A320s on the route.