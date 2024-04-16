Caribbean VIP operator St Barth Executive has been revealed as a launch customer for Tecnam’s short take-off and landing P2012 variant.

The P2012 STOL recently secured European Union Aviation Safety Agency certification.

St Barth Executive will use the aircraft for scheduled services between the French territories of Guadeloupe and Saint Barthelemy.

It will operate the P2012 STOL under the Air Inter Iles brand.

St Barth Executive indicates that it will be using three of the aircraft, and commence the shuttle service in mid-June.

“We have been waiting for more than 10 years for a type of aircraft capable of flying between our islands,” says president Vincent Beauvarlet.

He points out that the routes involve short runways and demand specific aircraft capabilities and pilot skills.

“No business plan was realistic until the launch of the P 2012 STOL for our islands and the passenger, cargo and medevac activities we need to develop.”

The operator plans to conduct three flights daily, rising to six in the peak season.

Tecnam says the 50min flight will quicken inter-island travel, adding: “This new route has been eagerly awaited as it will connect islands that were previously only accessible by boat.”

Powered by Continental GTSIO-520-S engines, the P2012 STOL can accommodate nine passengers. It has a broader span than the regular P2012 airframe on which it is based.

St Barth Executive’s fleet also includes Pilatus PC-12s.