Delta Air Lines has announced an order for 20 Airbus A350-1000s, with options for 20 more, marking its first commitment for the widebody family’s larger variant.

The deal was disclosed as the US major revealed its full-year and fourth-quarter financial performance on 12 January.

Deliveries of the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-powered aircraft are scheduled from 2026, it says, with replacement and growth in mind.

Delta already operates 28 of the smaller A350-900, it notes, with 16 of that variant still to be delivered, meaning it expects to be operating more than 60 A350s by the end of the decade.

The carrier says it now has a total of 284 narrowbody and 48 widebody aircraft on order for delivery in the coming years.

Aside from the A350-900s, Delta’s widebody fleet currently features around 65 A330s (including 23 A330neos) and 66 Boeing 767s.