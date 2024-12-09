KLM has described as “incomprehensible” a Dutch government intention to limit Amsterdam Schiphol flight movements to 478,000 next year.

The government says it wants to reduce by 15% the number of people seriously affected by noise in the hub’s vicinity – part of an overall 20% noise-protection target.

It states that the flight-movement cap is the “final part” of a package of anti-noise measures submitted to the European Commission.

The government had indicated, earlier this year, a cap of 475,000-485,000 movements.

But it states that, in order to meet an initial noise-reduction target, it would have had to cut movements to 467,000. Schiphol recorded 441,969 movements in 2023.

The Dutch cabinet says it has “re-evaluated all the interests involved”, and acknowledges that a flight cut below the lower limit of 475,000 would be “too great a burden” for the air transport sector.

It has opted for a 478,000-movement cap and will make up the remainder of its overall 20% noise-reduction target trough other means.

The government says the measures are “not optional” and “will be monitored”.

KLM insists it “embraces” the aim of reducing noise nuisance, and points out that it is investing heavily in quieter aircraft.

It believes a “smaller Schiphol” is “not necessary” to achieve the noise targets, and argues that the cabinet’s pursuit of a 478,000-movement target is “incomprehensible”.

“We have serious doubts about the assumptions on which the ministry has based this number,” says the carrier.

“Reduction of flight movements is not an end in itself and is expected to be legally unsustainable.”

It adds that limiting the number of flights poses a “significant risk of retaliatory measures” from other countries.

Royal Schiphol Group, the airport’s operator, says it supports aims to maintain a “good balance” between operations and the surrounding environment.

It says its airport charges plan for 2025-27 will “substantially” contribute to cutting noise nuisance.

“Use of the noisiest aircraft will become significantly more expensive, while operating the quietest aircraft will become more financially attractive,” it says.

“We believe this will have a substantial impact on the types of aircraft airlines choose to operate, especially for airlines without a base in Amsterdam.”

Royal Schiphol Group suggest there “appears to be a difference” between its view and the assumptions of the Dutch government and the infrastructure ministry.

“We are keen to engage in discussions with the ministry to better understand how they have arrived at their proposed adjusted package of measures,” it says.