Middle Eastern carrier Emirates is to place Airbus A350s to the Gulf states of Bahrain and Kuwait, meaning it will serve one of the airline’s shortest routes.

It will operate both services from Dubai beginning on 8 January.

The Dubai-Bahrain sector is just 260nm and has a flight time of 1h 20min, while the distance from Dubai to Kuwait is about 460nm with a flight time of 1h 50min.

Emirates says it will use the A350-900 on two of its daily Bahrain flights, as well as a daily Kuwait service.

The carrier currently deploys Boeing 777-300ERs on both routes. It offers 22 weekly flights to Bahrain and 29 to Kuwait.

Emirates says it is “bringing forward” the use of the A350 on the sectors, which mean Bahrain and Kuwait become its second and third destinations for the type.

The airline took delivery of its first A350 in November 2024.

It will configure the twinjets on the Gulf routes with 312 seats in three classes, including 32 in the business cabin and 21 in the premium-economy cabin.