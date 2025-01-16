Icelandair’s co-operation pact with US budget operator Southwest Airlines is to expand to additional connecting points beyond the initial proposal of Baltimore.

The airlines reached a provisional strategic tie-up deal last year, and the two sides have newly finalised the agreement.

Icelandair states that the connections will be added at Nashville and Denver, as well as Baltimore Washington.

The Baltimore partnership will take effect from February.

“[This] will allow customers to easily connect between the two airlines’ networks,” says Icelandair, adding that it becomes Southwest’s initial airline partner.

Icelandair adds that expansion to Nashville and Denver will “open new and exciting possibilities” for passengers who will be able to access both airlines’ networks via the three connection airports.