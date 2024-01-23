Icelandair Group is broadening lease agreements for its upcoming Airbus A321neo fleet, with a long-term pact for a pair of A321LRs.

The company says it has signed for two A321LRs with CDB Aviation, with the aircraft set to be delivered in the second half of next year.

Icelandair has already signed for a fifth A321LR with SMBC Aviation Capital – to be introduced in the first quarter of 2026 – following an earlier agreement with the lessor for four others.

These four SMBC aircraft will start arriving in the fourth quarter of this year.

The A321LRs will replace Boeing 757s in the flag-carrier’s fleet.

They will help bridge the gap until Icelandair begins taking delivery of 13 A321XLRs from 2029. Icelandair placed the order for the A321XLRs in July, and took options on 12 more.

“We have already started entry-into-service preparation for these efficient aircraft,” says chief executive Bogi Nils Bogason.

Icelandair has around 16 757s still in its fleet, including a pair of 757-300s.