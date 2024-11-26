Japan Airlines and Indian low-cost operator IndiGo will commence their codeshare arrangement from 16 December.

The arrangement will see JAL place its code on IndiGo domestic services to 18 destinations, say the carriers in a joint statement.

Source: SuFlyer/Wikimedia Commons JAL will boost its Indian profile through the IndiGo codeshare

JAL operates daily services on the Tokyo Haneda-Delhi route, and five times weekly on the Tokyo Narita-Bengaluru route.

IndiGo, for its part, will place its code on JAL services operated from Tokyo’s two airports to Bangkok and Singapore, as well as its Osaka Kansai-Bangkok service.

JAL says that the partnership will allow it to establish “a comprehensive network across India, connecting to numerous major cities via JAL-operated flgihts.”

The codeshares are subject to government approval in India and Japan.

“We are thrilled to announce our new codeshare partnership with IndiGo, the airline with the largest domestic network in India, renowned for its high-quality service,” says Ross Legget, senior vice president of route marketing at JAL.

“This partnership will enable travellers between India and Japan to book their flights on a single ticket, enjoying the exceptional services of both IndiGo and Japan Airlines.”