UK leisure carrier Jet2 has chosen CFM International Leap-1A engines to power more of its incoming Airbus A320neo-family jets.

The latest commitment – unveiled at Paris air show on 19 June – covers the 35 firm orders and 36 options that Jet2 announced in October last year.

Airbus

Source: Jet2

Jet2 put its first A321neo into service on 10 May

In total, the airline now has Leap-1A commitments covering 97 firm A320neo-family jets, plus a further 48 options – its entire orderbook with Airbus.

It has one Leap-1A-powered A321neo in service after the type made its Jet2 debut in May.

Some 62 of the carrier’s outstanding firm aircraft are A321neos, with the remainder being the smaller A320neo.

Topics