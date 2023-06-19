UK leisure carrier Jet2 has chosen CFM International Leap-1A engines to power more of its incoming Airbus A320neo-family jets.

The latest commitment – unveiled at Paris air show on 19 June – covers the 35 firm orders and 36 options that Jet2 announced in October last year.

In total, the airline now has Leap-1A commitments covering 97 firm A320neo-family jets, plus a further 48 options – its entire orderbook with Airbus.

It has one Leap-1A-powered A321neo in service after the type made its Jet2 debut in May.

Some 62 of the carrier’s outstanding firm aircraft are A321neos, with the remainder being the smaller A320neo.