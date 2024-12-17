Australian carrier Skytrans has introduced an Airbus A319, part of a fleet modernisation initiated after the company was taken over by wet-lease specialist Avia Solutions Group.

Skytrans has been operating regional types including De Havilland Dash 8 turboprops.

Avia had indicated earlier this year that it would expand with Airbus single-aisle jets, including both passenger aircraft and freighters.

Skytrans says the initial A319 was flown to Brisbane from the Lithuanian city of Kaunas – via the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Bali – on 15 December.

Chief executive Alan Milne describes the addition as an “exciting new chapter” for the company.

“This expansion strengthens our position as a trusted provider of [wet-lease] services and shows that we’re ready to meet a wide variety of clients’ needs,” he adds.

Several additional Airbus jets will be brought into the Skytrans fleet over the next few months.

Skytrans became the first Australian-based wet-lease provider for Avia Solutions Group following the takeover at the beginning of this year. Avia Solutions says the southern-hemisphere acquisition will help to address the “challenges of seasonality”.