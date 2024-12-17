Australian carrier Skytrans has introduced an Airbus A319, part of a fleet modernisation initiated after the company was taken over by wet-lease specialist Avia Solutions Group.

Skytrans has been operating regional types including De Havilland Dash 8 turboprops.

Avia had indicated earlier this year that it would expand with Airbus single-aisle jets, including both passenger aircraft and freighters.

Skytrans says the initial A319 was flown to Brisbane from the Lithuanian city of Kaunas – via the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Bali – on 15 December.

Skytrans A319-c-Skytrans

Source: Skytrans

Avia Solutions has indicated plans to use A319s and A321 freighters to expand Skytrans’ fleet

Chief executive Alan Milne describes the addition as an “exciting new chapter” for the company.

“This expansion strengthens our position as a trusted provider of [wet-lease] services and shows that we’re ready to meet a wide variety of clients’ needs,” he adds.

Several additional Airbus jets will be brought into the Skytrans fleet over the next few months.

Skytrans became the first Australian-based wet-lease provider for Avia Solutions Group following the takeover at the beginning of this year. Avia Solutions says the southern-hemisphere acquisition will help to address the “challenges of seasonality”.

