TUI Airways is continuing to replenish its single-aisle fleet through a lease agreement for 14 Boeing 737 Max 8s.

The lease has been disclosed by Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation.

Deliveries of the aircraft are scheduled to run over the course of 2025-26.

UK-based TUI Airways already has some 20 737 Max jets in its fleet, as well as around 30 older 737-800s.

All 737 Max jets are powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines.

“With the delivery of these aircraft anticipated over the next two years, this transaction will contribute to our investment and revenue pipelines,” says BOC Aviation chief Steven Townend.

TUI Airways also operates Boeing 787s for long-haul services.