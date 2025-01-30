Development of a next-generation military rotorcraft engine is to benefit from a €25 million ($26.1 million) boost after the European Defence Fund (EDF) announced backing for the project in its latest annual work programme.

Although the EDF is already funding research into a whole aircraft concept through its EU Next Generation Rotorcraft Technology (EGNRT) programme, propulsion specialists Safran Helicopter Engines and MTU Aero Engines, through their EURA joint venture, have called for a dedicated powertrain project.

Announced on 30 January as part of its work programme for 2025, the EDF says it intends to fund activities designed to “develop and mature the technologies required” for a “state-of-the-art [rotorcraft] engine” capable of producing 3,000shp (2,240kW) and above.

“There are currently no civil applications for a turboshaft engine in the considered [ENGRT] power range. Hence, there is a need to develop new relevant technological bricks for a European high-power engine,” the EDF call for proposals states.

“Indeed, the development of a new engine may be longer than for a new rotorcraft.” That aircraft is expected to enter service in the 2040s.

It says such a powerplant must be “breakthrough, affordable [and] efficient”, delivering operational performance benefits, alongside better durability and maintainability, as well as a reduced environmental impact.

Fuel burn should be 25-35% less than in-service engines in the same power class and the power-to-weight ratio should be the “best in class at the time of its entry into service”.

Work should focus on the requirements of EU member states and the “transition to future rotorcraft features, concepts and capabilities, and to derive specific design parameters for next-generation propulsion systems,” says the EDF document. “Conception and pre-design of an alternative propulsion system for rotorcraft platforms must be performed.”

It calls for the proposals to address lower fuel-burn and “ensure [a] high power-to-weight ratio” through “a highly efficient thermodynamic cycle” using, for example “a high-pressure-ratio compressor, a high-temperature combustor and turbine, low-emission combustor, and highly efficient and lightweight power turbine”. An advanced fuel system should also be studied, it adds.

But the EDF says proposals must also cover three advanced technology areas: hybridisation – including the use of so-called “single-engine mode” in cruise – the application of new materials, and the use of AI in engine control and monitoring.

Additionally, the engine concept must have “reduced detectability and increased survivability” – a very low infrared and noise signature – and be capable of generating higher levels of electricity on board.

The EURA joint venture – or European Military Rotorcraft Engine Alliance – was formed in June 2024 with the goal of developing a next-generation propulsion system. It has repeatedly called for an EDF-backed powertrain project and said it would respond with a “capable consortium of partners”.

In total, the EDF plans to invest a little over €1 billion in its 2025 work programme.

Meanwhile, Europe’s rotorcraft industry is waiting for the EDF’s decision later this year on funding for the next phase of the ENGRT programme, which was contained in the body’s 2024 plan.