A remarkable anniversary in the history of Lockheed Martin’s F-16 programme will be marked on 20 January, exactly 50 years after a prototype of the lightweight fighter got airborne for the first time.

Our recently published extensive report into the milestone tells the story behind General Dynamics test pilot Phil Oestricher’s unscheduled outing from Edwards AFB in the YF-16, the programme’s official first flight on 2 February 1974, and the single-engined type’s evolution into the world’s most widely-flown fighter. Click here to read the full article.

To coincide with the 50th anniversary event, this gallery of images highlights some of the additional notable events, unusual F-16 variants, and leading operators of the US airframer’s evergreen fighter, as it continues to enjoy production success for multiple customers.

Official first flight of the YF-16 was from Edwards AFB on 2 February 1974

Source: Lockheed Martin

NASA's experimental F-16XL activity included assessing supersonic laminar flow via the use of a heavily modified, double-delta wing

Source: NASA

The US Air Force's Thunderbirds are the lone user of F-16s in an aerobatic display team role

Source: US Air Force

Surplus A-model fighters have been converted into QF-16 target drones for the US Air Force

Source: US Air Force

With 224 examples, Israel has the third-largest fleet of F-16s, ranked behind the US Air Force and Turkey

Source: Israeli air force

The most recent F-16 Block 70 delivery was made for Slovakia early this year

Source: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is offering an advanced F-21 development for production in India

Source: Lockheed Martin

Calspan's unique F-16 VISTA supports work at the US Air Force test pilot school

Source: US Air Force

European Partner Air Force Belgium has pledged to gift surplus F-16As to Ukraine for combat use

Source: Crown Copyright

