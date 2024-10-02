Saab and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to South Korea’s requirement for a new airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The MoU calls for industrial co-operation should Saab’s GlobalEye be selected for the AEW&C II requirement, says the Swedish company.

Saab’s offering for the deal is based on the Bombardier Global 6500 business jet. FlightGlobal understands the requirement is for four aircraft.

“The MoU’s collaborative arrangements relate to the transformation of the Global 6500 business jet into a GlobalEye AEW&C special mission aircraft,” says Saab.

“This includes airframe and aerodynamics modifications, system installation, testing and integration and comes with an extensive package of training and technical assistance to build competencies in these areas. KAI will therefore be self-sufficient in carrying out future modifications, maintenance and repair of GlobalEye.”

Should the GlobalEye prevail in the competition, Saab says that South Korea will benefit from the transfer of technology in airborne surveillance. In addition, KAI’s potential work on the programme will give it a foundation for future AEW&C and special mission aircraft programmes.

“This arrangement will include technology transfer to build-up knowledge and capability not only for the modification of GlobalEye but also for potential follow on AEW&C needs in Korea and future domestic programmes,” says Saab.

“Specifically, KAI will be able to use transferred technology for other Korean special mission aircraft programmes as this offset programme will cover an extensive scope with special mission aircraft design, modification, and mission system integration and testing.”

The Republic of Korea Air Force already operates four Boeing E-7 ‘Peace Eye’ aircraft. Plans for a new AEW&C platform emerged in the late 2010s.

The GlobalEye has rivals for the requirement. Boeing has again put forward the E-7, a type that is set to enter service in the late 2020s with Seoul’s key ally, the USA.

A team of L3Harris, Korean Air and Elta Systems is offering the Phoenix AEW&C, which is also based on the Global 6500 airframe.