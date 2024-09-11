Lockheed Martin and India’s Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) have expanded their relationship as the pair eye New Delhi’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) acquisition.

The pact will see the two companies collaborate on the establishment of a domestic MRO facility in India for the C-130J tactical transport, says Lockheed.

The facility will support the 12 C-130Js in service with India’s air force as well as C-130Js from other air forces.

In addition, subject to approvals from the US and Indian governments, the two could expand C-130J manufacturing to India. The establishment of local manufacturing is contingent on the four-engined transport winning the MTA contract.

The goverment of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed great emphasis on local production in India, including for defence equipment.

“Collaborating with Lockheed Martin on the C-130J platform proposition for [the Indian air force’s] MTA project is a milestone for Tata Advanced Systems,” says TASL chief executive Sukaran Singh.

“The current announcement is also significant as it marks the entry of Tata Advanced Systems into the defence MRO space in India for large aircraft platforms.”

He observes that TASL already has considerable aerostructure work from Lockheed, including the production of the C-130J’s empennage in Hyderabad.

In early 2023, New Delhi issued a request for information related to the MTA requirement, which could see it obtain up to 80 aircraft in the 18-30t payload class to replace ageing Antonov An-32s.

Other contenders for the deal include the Embraer C-390 and the Airbus Defence & Space A400M.

In February, Embraer signed a memorandum of understanding with Mahindra Defence Systems that puts forward the C-390 for the MTA requirement.