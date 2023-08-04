BAE Systems has reached the mid-way point in its delivery of 24 Eurofighter Typhoons to Doha, with 12 examples having been handed over to the Qatar Emiri Air Force.

While detailing its half-year business performance on 2 August, BAE said: “Four further Typhoon deliveries took place in the [first-half] period, with a total of 12 aircraft now in service with the Qatar Emiri Air Force.”

Cirium fleets data shows that Typhoon deliveries to Qatar so far total eight single-seat fighters from an eventual 20, along with all four ordered two-seat examples.

Qatar Typhoon

Source: Ewan Hoyle Photography

Another of Qatar’s yet-to-be-delivered Typhoons was on static display at July’s Royal International Air Tattoo in the UK

Qatar also has now received the last of its nine BAE-supplied Hawk 167 advanced jet trainers, Cirium data shows.

During an investor call on 2 August, BAE chief executive Charles Woodburn said that “Between additional sales to European partners and additional Middle East opportunities, there are a number of Typhoon [export] opportunities that we are pursuing.

“Our general outlook is stable at the current [Typhoon production] levels for several years ahead of us, based on things we already have,” Woodburn adds.

BAE reported a first-half order intake of £21.1 billion ($26.9 billion), with Air sector programmes accounting for £3.8 billion, or roughly 18%. Its sales experienced an 11% year-on-year increase, to total £12 billion.

The company’s order backlog at the end of June stood at a record £66.2 billion, with Air business representing £28.7 billion, or just over a 43% share.

