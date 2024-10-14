Saudi Arabia has secured US Department of State approval to advance planned purchases of air-launched weapons worth more than a combined $900 million.

Outlined on 11 October, two proposed deals “will improve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats”, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency says.

Royal Saudi Land Forces Apache

Source: Craig Hoyle/FlightGlobal

AGM-114 Hellfire missiles arm Saudi Arabia’s Apache attack helicopters

A prospective sale by Lockheed Martin of 2,500 AGM-114R3 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles is valued at $655 million. The weapon is employed by assets including the Boeing AH-64D/E Apache attack helicopters operated by the Royal Saudi Land Forces and National Guard.

RTX company Raytheon, meanwhile, will supply the Royal Saudi Air Force with 220 AIM-9X Sidewinder II short-range air-to-air missiles, via on order worth up to almost $252 million. Riyadh will use the weapons with its Boeing F-15-series fighters.

