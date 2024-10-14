Saudi Arabia has secured US Department of State approval to advance planned purchases of air-launched weapons worth more than a combined $900 million.

Outlined on 11 October, two proposed deals “will improve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats”, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency says.

A prospective sale by Lockheed Martin of 2,500 AGM-114R3 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles is valued at $655 million. The weapon is employed by assets including the Boeing AH-64D/E Apache attack helicopters operated by the Royal Saudi Land Forces and National Guard.

RTX company Raytheon, meanwhile, will supply the Royal Saudi Air Force with 220 AIM-9X Sidewinder II short-range air-to-air missiles, via on order worth up to almost $252 million. Riyadh will use the weapons with its Boeing F-15-series fighters.