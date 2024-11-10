Sweden has announced its intention to buy Embraer’s C-390 airlifter, under a bilateral agreement which would also see Brazil acquire another nine Saab Gripen E/F fighters.

Signed by the nations’ defence ministers on 9 November, a bilateral letter of intent seeks to strengthen an existing relationship established via Brazil’s ongoing acquisition of 36 Gripen E/Fs.

“Sweden is prepared to start the process of buying C-390 Millennium tactical transport aircraft,” says defence minister Pal Jonson. Also as part of the arrangement, “Brazil plans to increase its order of Gripen E/F fighter aircraft by 25%,” he adds.

The number of aircraft sought by Stockholm has not been disclosed, but the Swedish air force has a long-standing need to replace its remaining six Lockheed Martin C/KC-130 Hercules. The new-generation C-130J had also been in contention for the requirement.

“The C-390 is a very capable platform. We are now fully focused on getting the capability in place as soon as possible,” Swedish air force chief Major General Jonas Wikman says in a post on X.

“This strategic decision from another NATO member country marks the first acquisition of the C-390 in northern Europe, underscoring Sweden’s commitment to enhancing its defence capabilities with state-of-the-art aircraft,” Embraer says.

“This decision is a testimony that this multi-mission aircraft represents a tremendous operational capability upgrade compared to previous-generation tactical transport aircraft,” says Bosco da Costa Junior, chief executive of Embraer Defense & Security. “The aircraft is being recognised, gradually, by the most advanced air forces in the world,” he adds.

Embraer says its “long-term partnership with Sweden will be further deepened with the C-390 selection”, adding that “this decision represents a new chapter in Brazil-Sweden relations”.

If finalised, an order from Sweden would represent the latest success for Brazilian airframer Embraer with the C/KC-390. In addition to having so far supplied seven of 19 on-order examples to its home air force, the airframer has delivered the type to Hungary (1) and Portugal (2).

It also counts Austria (4), the Czech Republic (2), the Netherlands (5) and South Korea (3) as confirmed customers for the twinjet type.