Sweden has bolstered its fleet of Grob Aircraft G120TP basic trainers, having ordered a new batch of three further examples.

“These aircraft, locally designated as SK40, were part of a second additional order placed this year,” the German airframer announced last December. It had previously completed the delivery of 10 examples to the Swedish air force.

“The factory acceptance was successfully finalised on schedule on 6 December,” it says, with two of the aircraft having completed ferry flights on 12 December.

“Thanks to outstanding coordination between the final assembly and quality assurance teams, combined with favourable weather conditions, all ground and flight acceptance tests were completed within just one week,” Grob Aircraft notes.

“In addition to the aircraft, a spare engine, along with extensions of existing training aids such as computer-based training and planning tools like mission planning and debriefing stations, were also delivered to Sweden,” the company says.

Acquired to deliver instructional capacity previously available using a fleet of now-retired Saab 105 (SK60) jet trainers, the Grob 120TP fleet is operated from Malmen air base near Linkoping. Its first examples arrived at the site in April 2023, under previous orders for seven, plus three options.