Ultra-low-cost carrier JetSmart has selected Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines to power 35 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft it has on order, including nine of the long-range A321XLR variant.

JetSmart previously picked PW1100G engines for 70 A320neo-family jets in June 2019 and operates an additional 15 leased aircraft equipped with the same powerplant.

“We are building upon our collaboration with JetSmart as they drive continued expansion in the Latin American market,” says Rick Deurloo, president of commercial engines at Pratt & Whitney.

P&W will support the new powerplants through an EngineWise comprehensive service agreement.

Additionally, JetSmart has concluded a support package with the manufacturer for inspections of its geared turbofan engines.