Ultra-low-cost carrier JetSmart has selected Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines to power 35 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft it has on order, including nine of the long-range A321XLR variant.

JetSmart previously picked PW1100G engines for 70 A320neo-family jets in June 2019 and operates an additional 15 leased aircraft equipped with the same powerplant.

JetSmart A321neo

Source: JetSmart

“We are building upon our collaboration with JetSmart as they drive continued expansion in the Latin American market,” says Rick Deurloo, president of commercial engines at Pratt & Whitney.

P&W will support the new powerplants through an EngineWise comprehensive service agreement.

Additionally, JetSmart has concluded a support package with the manufacturer for inspections of its geared turbofan engines.

