Greek carrier Sky Express continued its fleet modernisation efforts by taking delivery of the first of two newly ordered ATR 72-600s in December.

Sky Express already operated six 72-600s following an order placed with ATR in the summer of 2021. It has now ordered two more -600 models, the first of which was delivered in December. The second will follow in the first quarter. It also operates six older ATR 72-500s.

Sky Express chief executive Konstantinos Iliakis says: “As we continue to grow our regional fleet, we are delighted to operate the youngest ATR fleet in the region and we have commitments for further fleet standardisation and improvement early in Q1 2024.”

The Greek carrier also operates A320neo-family narrowbodies, having taken delivery of its first A320neo in November 2020 as part of an expansion of its international services. The airline also last year took delivery of its first two A321neos, which it operates alongside eight A320neos.