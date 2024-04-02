Korean Air has firmed up an order for 33 Airbus A350s, covering 27 -1000s and six -900s.

Airbus confirms that Korean has officially signed for the aircraft, a deal first announced by the carrier on 21 March.

“The A350’s exceptional range, fuel efficiency and passenger comfort make it a great fit for our global network,” says Korean Air executive vice-president Jason Yoo.

“We are confident that the introduction of the A350 to our fleet will drive operational efficiencies and elevate the overall travel experience for our passengers.”

Airbus says that the A350s will be able to operate all of the airline’s existing intercontinental routes with 25% lower fuel consumption than previous-generation aircraft. Moreover, the type will allow Korean to consider new destinations.

While Korean has yet to operate the A350, compatriot Asiana Airlines – which Korean is in the process of acquiring – flies 15 A350-900s.

On 21 March, Korean said the A350s will replace older aircraft, but neither it nor Airbus has provided a timeline for deliveries.

Korean also has orders for A321neos, as well as Boeing 787-9s, -10s and 737 Max 8s.