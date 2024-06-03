Mexicana de Aviacion, Mexico’s new government-run carrier, has placed an order for 20 Embraer E2 narrowbody aircraft, making it the first customer of the type in that country.

The San Jose dos Campos-headquartered airframer said on 3 June that the Mexican airline, which launched almost six months ago, has ordered 10 E190-E2 and 10 of the larger E195-E2 aircraft, with deliveries beginning in the second quarter of 2025.

The aircraft will be configured with 108 seats in the E190, and 132 seats in the E195, in a single-class layout.

“Seeing the success and rapid growth Mexicana has achieved since it restarted operations in December 2023 has been remarkable,” says Priscilla Doro Solymossy, vice-president sales and marketing and head of Latin America and the Caribbean for Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“The airline is already flying to 18 destinations, and has transported more than 115,000 passengers, accumulating more than 3,280 flight hours in this short period, reflecting Mexicana’s commitment to operational excellence and customer service,” she adds.

After Mexicana went out of business in August 2010, the government resuscitated the brand last year, with plans for the carrier to be overseen by the country’s defence ministry. After numerous delays dogged the project, the new airline launched operations on 26 December. According to Cirium fleets data, it now operates three older-generation Boeing 737 NG jets.

The airline had initially outlined a proposed route network of 20 domestic destinations it planned to serve out of Mexico City’s new Felipe Angeles airport, with an envisioned fleet of 10 jets. According to a route map on its website on 3 June, the airline now shows 19 destinations, nine of which appear to be operated by a partner, Link Conexion Aerea.

”With this strategic decision, the Mexican state airline will grow and modernise its fleet, strengthening domestic and international connectivity to offer affordable and comfortable air travel, with the highest standards of safety and service,” Embraer says.