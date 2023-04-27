Spirit Airlines will accept delivery of the first of 41 Airbus A321neo aircraft it has on order sometime “over the next week”.

The South Florida-based low-cost carrier expects Airbus to deliver seven more of the type before the end of the year, chief executive Ted Christie said during Spirit’s first-quarter earnings call on 27 April. 

”We are excited to be introducing this larger, fuel-efficient variant of A320neo family aircraft into our fleet, and expect the first aircraft to enter scheduled service in June,” he says. 

Source: Spirit Airlines

A Spirit A320neo

Spirit currently has firm orders for 31 A319neos, 64 A320neos and 41 A321neos, according to Cirium fleets data. 

The first of Spirit’s new A321neos – serial number 11328 – was assembled at Airbus’ facility at Hamburg-Finkenwerder and completed its first test flight on 17 April, according to Cirium.

As configured by Spirit, the new narrowbody jet – powered by twin Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines – can seat up to 228 passengers. 

The low-cost carrier took delivery of five A320neos during the first quarter and retired four older A319s, ending the quarter with a fleet of 195 jets. 

Spirit plans to operate 32 A321neos and 98 A320neos by the end of 2024, at which point it projects to have a fleet of 226 total aircraft. 

