Vietjet has entered into a provisional deal with Airbus for 20 Airbus A330neos, with the order likely to be finalised in the coming weeks.

When the order is firmed up, Airbus expects to deliver the first aircraft to the Vietnamese low-cost operator in 2026. Vietjet says the new jets will be deployed on its medium- to long-haul network, as well as on high-capacity regional routes.

Vietjet chief executive Dinh Viet Phuong says the airline is also hoping to operate the A330neos to destinations in Europe and the USA – regions which it currently does not serve.

The A330neos will replace its current fleet of leased A330-300s. According to Cirium fleets data, Vietjet operates seven of the widebodies.

When finalised, it will mark Vietjet’s first widebody order. “It symbolises the continuous growth and expansion of Vietjet as a leading aviation player in the region,” says Phuong. ”[It will] open up new possibilities and opportunities for Vietjet, [allowing us to] operate to new markets.”

Vietjet already has a large order backlog, including over 100 Airbus A320neo-family jets and commitments for 200 Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Phuong, speaking at a press conference at the Singapore air show on 22 February, declined to directly comment on the status of its narrowbody orders, except to state that the airline is “expanding our network… everywhere”.

“Therefore I think that with Boeing and Airbus [orders], we can find a way to meet the demand for travelling,” he says.

The announcement is Airbus’ second commercial announcement at the show, having picked up firm orders from Taiwanese operator Starlux for five A350 freighters and three more A330neos.

Vietjet will be the latest low-cost operator in Asia to take the A330neo, after Cebu Pacific in the Philippines, and Lion Air in Indonesia.