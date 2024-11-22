MRO provider Heli-One has come together with Ex-Change Parts to remarket four ex-Swedish air force Airbus Helicopters AS332 M1 previously used for search and rescue missions.

The pair are promoting the Super Puma as an “effective, medium-sized, multi-role helicopter platform for military use.”

Currently in storage at an Ex-Change Parts facility in Sweden, Heli-One will undertake a return to service programme at a site in Norway.

That will give the buyer the option of reconfiguring the helicopters with new mission equipment, the partners state. In addition, they are offering component overhaul services, a spare parts program, plus pilot and maintenance training, if required. A mid-life upgrade programme is also an option.

“Heli-One has deep knowledge about this fleets’ status and configuration, having extensively supported it while being operated by the Swedish air force,” says Jens Morten Morland, sales director at Heli-One.

Sweden retired its last Super Pumas in 2015 where they were locally designated the HKP10.