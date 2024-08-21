Ukraine launched a coordinated air attack across Russia in the early hours of 21 August, with a particular focus on the Russian capital and border regions that are currently the scene of active fighting.

Authorities in Moscow confirmed the barrage on social media site Telegram, with the Russian defence ministry saying air defences knocked down 45 “aircraft-type” uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“Eleven UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Moscow region, twenty-three more UAVs were destroyed over the Bryansk region,” Russian authorities say.

Also targeted were the Belgorod and Kursk regions near the Ukraine border, where Kyiv’s forces launched a ground incursion into Russian territory apparently aimed at degrading Russia’s ability to strike into Ukraine with long-range munitions.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the bombardment as “one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow with drones of all time”, in a separate post on Telegram. He notes 10 weapons were downed over the city.

“The… layered air defence of Moscow… made it possible to successfully repel all attacks,” he adds.

This is not the first time the Russian capital has been struck during the two-and-a-half-year conflict. In May 2023, the Kremlin complex itself was hit by a UAV attack, while another series of Ukrainian attacks later that year in August disrupted air travel in Moscow for five days.

Thus far, only poor-quality footage has emerged of the latest attack on Moscow, which took place during overnight and early morning hours. Video posted to social media site X by the Kyiv Post shows at least one small, slow-moving craft traversing through an early morning sky.

Based on sound from the video, the aircraft may be powered by a small turboprop. This would fit with the Russian ministry of defence’s description of “aircraft-type” weapons and with earlier Ukrainian tactics.

The Ukrainian armed forces have previously converted Aeroprakt A-22 ultralight aircraft into armed one-way UAVs. In April, one such weapon system was filmed impacting an industrial facility located in the Russian city of Yelabuga – more than 800 miles (1,290km) from Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine recently began operating its first donated Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet, although combat action for the aircraft has yet to be confirmed.