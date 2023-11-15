Delta Air Lines and Latvia’s Air Baltic have launched a codeshare partnership due to begin this month.

The airlines on 15 November said their agreement will see Delta’s code being carried on 20 Air Baltic-operated routes to Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

“This marks an historic achievement for Air Baltic and Latvia, as we embark on expanding our network across the Atlantic Ocean,” says Martin Gauss, chief executive of Air Baltic. “The collaboration with the renowned US partner Delta Air Lines, known for its expansive network and international cooperation infrastructure, holds tremendous opportunities. It will not only attract new passengers to Air Baltic, but also elevate the Baltics’ global visibility and connectivity.”

Air Baltic operates 55 Airbus A220s to 70 destinations across Europe, the Middle East and northern Africa.

“Enhanced partnerships are integral to our long-term strategy to better connect Delta customers around the world,” adds Alain Bellemare, Delta’s executive vice-president and president of the airline’s international services. “Working closely with Air Baltic will further strengthen Delta’s connection to this vibrant European region by offering more customers unrivalled access to destinations across the US.”

Earlier this week, Air Baltic said it extended its commitment to the Airbus A220, with an agreement which will take its fleet to 100 of the type by the end of the decade. It is taking 30 more of the aircraft through a deal which also includes 20 purchase rights.